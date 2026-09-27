OpenAI halts AI training over rogue agents

OpenAI halts AI training over rogue agents

NEW YORK
OpenAI halts AI training over rogue agents

The OpenAI logo is displayed on a cell phone in Boston, Massachusetts, on Dec 8, 2023. (AP Photo)

OpenAI said it has paused training of its latest artificial intelligence models as reports of AI agents going rogue mount.


The decision to halt development came just hours after the company disclosed on Sept. 25 that it was reviewing several incidents from the summer in which OpenAI agents searching federal government websites acted in unexpected ways beyond what was asked of them while gathering and distributing information.


Separately, AI evaluator Transluce said agents that appeared to come from OpenAI tried unsuccessfully to hack into a Department of Education website, a detail that OpenAI has not confirmed.


OpenAI said in a statement that it will resume training “only when we are confident that we have additional safeguards” in place, adding that it expects it will have to “hit pause” again as AI develops and other issues emerge.


It is the second time in three months that OpenAI has halted development of its models. The first came in July after disclosure of a cyberattack targeting AI startup Hugging Face, a now notorious incident that raised fears the industry was losing control.


The latest OpenAI incidents did not appear to involve the disclosure of any nonpublic information but were concerning enough for the company to warn the federal agencies involved.


In another case involving the Securities and Exchange Commission, agents found information freely available to all but then posted it elsewhere on the internet, an act that went beyond what they were instructed to do.


Several other AI companies have disclosed incidents of their models going rogue and even hacking websites.

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