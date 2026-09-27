The deputy chair of the ruling party resigns amid allegations

The deputy chair of the ruling party resigns amid allegations

ANKARA
The deputy chair of the ruling party resigns amid allegations

Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya, AA Photo

 

Ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Deputy Chair Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya resigned from her posts early on Sept. 27 to allow an independent investigation into allegations linking her to a public fund controversy in Türkiye.

 Kaya, who previously served as family and social policies minister, stepped down as deputy chair in charge of social policies to prevent her office from becoming a subject of debate. She took political and conscientious responsibility to ensure a healthy inquiry, she said.

 President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan showed a clear will for a meticulous investigation into the matter regardless of the individuals involved, Kaya said on social media.

 "The duty we undertake toward our nation requires taking political and conscientious responsibility when necessary," she said, noting she asked Erdoğan to relieve her of her duties so authorities could clarify the claims.

 Following Kaya’s resignation, AKP spokesperson Ömer Çelik stated the authorized bodies are closely monitoring the fund crisis. He noted the party’s guiding principle aligns with Erdoğan’s directive that "whoever is responsible will be held accountable."

 “We are proceeding with the necessary steps regarding political responsibility. All officials are working meticulously,” Çelik said in a subsequent statement. “There are actions to be taken for the integrity of the investigation, and we are carrying them out. We will make a decision when legal measures need to be taken.”

 Kaya's resignation follows reports implicating her in a high-profile financial inquiry dominating the public agenda in recent weeks. Authorities have detained scores of suspects and seized assets linked to the alleged illicit funding scheme across multiple provinces.

 The veteran politician entered Parliament in 2015 and led the Family and Social Policies Ministry between 2016 and 2018.

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