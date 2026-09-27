Syrian Industry Awaits Turkish Investors

Syrian Industry Awaits Turkish Investors

ISTANBUL
Syrian Industry Awaits Turkish Investors

AA Photo

Turkish investors are expected to play a critical role in Syria’s post-war recovery process, a Syrian official has said.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency during MÜSİAD EXPO 2026 in Istanbul, Ali Alhamad, public relations director at Syria’s Local Administration and Environment Ministry’s Directorate of Industrial Zones, said Syria had launched a comprehensive reform process to remove bureaucratic obstacles and restrictive regulations from the previous regime.

“Many laws that will support investors are currently being prepared, and the closest country to us is Türkiye,” Alhamad said.

“We have enthusiasm and plans. We will be able to make investments together, and Turkish investors will also be able to invest independently under their own projects,” he added.

Alhamad said priority was being given to the rehabilitation of energy and transportation networks that suffered extensive damage during the war.

He said that once infrastructure shortcomings are addressed, investment partnerships between Turkish businesspeople and Syrian entrepreneurs would help revive the regional economy and accelerate trade relations between the two countries.

Alhamad noted that Turkish investors are already conducting infrastructure and market research in a number of sectors, particularly textiles.

He said Syria’s doors were open to entrepreneurs and that significant opportunities existed across all sectors.

Alhamad also said Syria aims to establish industrial zones and infrastructure facilities in several cities, particularly Raqqa, Aleppo and Idlib, based on Türkiye’s organized industrial zone model.

Syria currently has 173 industrial zone sites and plans to increase the total to 380 with additional projects, he said. The first of the planned organized industrial zones are expected to become operational within one to two years.

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