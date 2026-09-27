Muammer Karaca Theater reopens after 14-year closure in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

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Istanbul’s historic Muammer Karaca Theater has reopened to audiences after 14 years following a restoration carried out by the Istanbul Municipality’s Heritage and Culture units, with the building reinforced while its historic character was preserved and new spaces created for cultural and artistic events.

The historic theater in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district reopened with a program featuring performances of “Deli Dumrul” and “Keşanlı Ali Destanı,” presented by actors Erol Babaoğlu and Şebnem Sönmez.

The opening program also featured an exhibition of works dedicated to the theater by graphic designer and poster artist Mengü Ertel.

Istanbul Municipality Deputy Mayor Nuri Aslan expressed his satisfaction that the theater, which closed in 2012, had once again opened its doors to audiences.

Mahir Polat, the municipality’s deputy secretary-general, said new details about the building’s history emerged during the restoration.

When work began, the teams were unaware that remains of a 19th-century French courthouse were located beneath the theater, Polat said.

“Once we discovered the French courthouse below, we were able to uncover another structure through its vaults. Suddenly, we had the possibility of gaining three structures from one building,” he said.

Polat said the building’s structural requirements were also reassessed during the restoration.

“We installed a steel structure inside the building so that its weight would not be carried by the large neoclassical structure opposite us. To avoid placing weight on the structure below, we transferred it to the supporting piers and a platform that leaves the lower structure free,” he said.

The restoration process began in 2019, Polat said, adding that different sections of the building were discovered during the work, prompting the project to be revised.

He also noted that the Bosphorus can now be seen behind the theater stage.

“When the curtain opens, there is a backdrop overlooking the Bosphorus. Perhaps one day, if a play is staged that way, we will be able to watch both the Bosphorus and the performance,” Polat said.

The theater will now operate with a seating capacity of around 300 and will also serve as a theater house and multipurpose cultural venue.

In its new period, Muammer Karaca Theater is planned to host not only theatrical performances but also a range of cultural and artistic events and to provide a meeting place for independent theater practitioners.

The theater was established by Muammer Karaca as part of his efforts to create a permanent and regular theater company and opened in March 1955. The building was designed by the artist’s niece, Perran Doğancı.

Its first production was the three-act play “Etnan Bey Duymasın,” starring Karaca alongside Adile Naşit, Gülriz Sururi, Renan Fosforoğlu and Selim Naşit Özcan.

Over the years, numerous prominent Turkish actors performed on its stage, including Gülriz Sururi, Adile Naşit, Müşfik Kenter, Yıldız Kenter, Şükran Güngör, Kamran Yüce, Sadri Alışık, Cahit Irgat, Münir Özkul and Genco Erkal.

Haldun Taner’s “Keşanlı Ali Destanı” was also first performed at the theater, while “Cibali Karakolu” ran for 16 years, becoming one of the venue’s longest-running productions.

The theater was closed in 2012 because of earthquake risks and remained out of operation for approximately 14 years.

As part of the restoration led by Istanbul Municipality Miras teams, the building was reinforced with a steel structure while its historic character was preserved and new spaces suitable for cultural and artistic activities were created.

The restoration also uncovered the remains of a 19th-century French courthouse. The discovery led to the creation of a new usable space within the historic theater building.

Muammer Karaca was born in Istanbul on Nov. 8, 1906. He abandoned his veterinary studies to pursue theater and took the stage at Sahir Operetta in 1923. He joined Darülbedayi in 1924 and worked there until 1942.

During this period, he appeared in plays and operettas including Nazım Hikmet’s “Kafatası” and “Bir Ölü Evi,” Henrik Ibsen’s “Peer Gynt,” the Rey brothers’ “Lüküs Hayat” and “Deli Dolu,” Gogol’s “The Government Inspector” and Johann Strauss’ “Die Fledermaus.”

Karaca worked at Ses Operetta in 1945 before establishing Karaca Theater in Beyoğlu in 1955. He became widely known that year with “Cibali Karakolu.”

He also appeared in films, making his screen debut in “Karım Beni Aldatırsa” in 1933 and later acting in productions including “Leblebici Horhor Ağa,” “Aynaroz Kadısı,” “Bir Kavuk Devrildi,” “Akasya Palas” and “İstanbul Yıldızları.”

Karaca died in Istanbul on April 28, 1978.