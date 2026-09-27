Mike Leigh wins top prize at Spain festival with ‘last film’

Mike Leigh wins top prize at Spain festival with ‘last film’

SAN SEBASTİAN
Mike Leigh wins top prize at Spain festival with ‘last film’

AFP Photo

British filmmaker Mike Leigh won the top prize Saturday at the San Sebastian film festival for his latest social drama “Tender Loving Care,” expected to be the last by the 83-year-old who is suffering from an illness.


The film, about social workers supporting vulnerable people, won the Golden Shell for best film at the festival in the northern Spanish city.


“I’m so sorry I can’t be with you. What a great honor it is,” Leigh said in a video acceptance speech. “Thank you and love to everybody.” Leigh had previously said he was suffering from a medical condition affecting his muscles and that it would probably be his “last film.”


He won top prize at the Cannes film festival in 1996 for “Secrets and Lies” and at Venice in 2004 for “Vera Drake.”
“Tender Loving Care” also jointly won the best screenplay prize at the Spanish festival, while its actress Kate O’Flynn shared the Silver Shell for best performance.


Swedish filmmaker Amanda Kernell won the best director award for “Brace Your Heart.”

 

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