Seven arrested in Manisa school shooting investigation

Seven arrested in Manisa school shooting investigation

MANİSA
Seven arrested in Manisa school shooting investigation

A student carried out an attack outside the İnci Üzmez Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School.

Seven people, including a 15-year-old boy accused of carrying out a shooting near a high school in western Türkiye and members of his family, have been arrested in connection with an attack that injured 11 students.

Ten suspects were referred to court in the investigation into the Sept. 22 shooting in Turgutlu, a district of Manisa province. Seven were remanded in custody, including H.O., his mother, father, grandfather, cousin and a friend, as well as the operator of a hunting equipment store accused of selling ammunition used in the attack. Three others were released under judicial control.

The shooting occurred at around 8 a.m. near İnci Üzmez Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School. The suspect allegedly opened fire at students about 80 to 100 meters from the school before fleeing the scene. He was later detained by police.

Eight of the wounded students attend İnci Üzmez High School and three attend another vocational high school in Turgutlu. Three remain in intensive care, although authorities said they were conscious.

The Education Ministry assigned three inspectors to investigate the incident.

Searches of the teenager’s home reportedly found ideological notes and manifesto-like writings. Authorities have not publicly established a motive for the attack.

The case comes after Türkiye recently strengthened penalties related to children’s access to firearms. Under amendments adopted by Parliament, adults responsible for a child can face increased sentences if negligence contributes to the child committing intentional homicide or causing serious injury. Failing to safely store a firearm and allowing a child to access it can also carry a prison sentence of one to three years.

The shooting occurred a day after the education and interior ministers signed a protocol on school security.

school shooter, Education Minister,

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