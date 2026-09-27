Lavrov slams Germany despite meeting counterpart

UNITED NATIONS

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Russia’s top diplomat rejected German calls to ease off its “dangerous path of escalation” toward the country, instead accusing Germany of being Ukraine’s main sponsor and seeking to be a leading military power in Europe.



“Does Berlin understand what this could lead to?’ Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov asked in his speech at the U.N. General Assembly’s annual gathering of world leaders. “Didn’t they not learn the lessons of World War II?”



Lavrov was dismissive after the German and Russian foreign ministers met on Sept. 26 on the sidelines of the meeting, holding what’s believed to be the first such tête-à-tête since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.



“He simply reiterated his official public position condemning Russia,” Lavrov said. “You can judge for yourself whether that counts as dialogue or not.”



The meeting, at German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul’s request, came just before Lavrov addressed world leaders, where he also criticized the militarization of Japan. He made clear that Russia will veto any attempt by Germany and Japan for permanent seats on the Security Council, the U.N.’s most powerful body. The two nations fought Russia, Britain and the United States in World War II.



A German delegation official said that during their meeting, Wadephul called on Russia to abandon its “dangerous path of escalation” toward Germany, Europe and the NATO alliance. Ties between Russia and Germany have soured in recent weeks, following an attempted drone attack last month at Leipzig airport, Germany has blamed the incident on Russia, and tit-for-tat responses that followed it.



Wadephul expressed openness to a better relationship but said it required a genuine willingness from Russia’s leadership to end the war in Ukraine, according to the official.



Later, Lavrov told a U.N. news conference that “nothing new came from that initiative of the foreign minister.”

He challenged Germany to name one commercial vessel in the Black Sea that was damaged or targeted by Russian strikes, asserting that “there are no such cases.” As for the claimed attempted drone strike at Leipzig Airport, he called it “an unclaimed drone” that Germany immediately said was Russian.



Lavrov denounced the West in his speech and at the press conference, saying it “aspires to inflict strategic defeat on Russia, but these aspirations will result in the war mongers being led into a strategic dead end.”



He recalled last year’s 80th anniversary of the Allied victory “over German Nazism and Japanese militarism” in World War II. And he made a point of blasting the notion of Germany or Japan gaining a permanent seat on the powerful U.N. Security Council. The United States has long supported permanent seats for those countries and India.



In his attacks on the West, Lavrov also said, “the U.S. has destroyed the European security system and created a Russophobic regime in Kiev.”



Russia believes an agreement on ending the Ukraine war was reached at the August 2025 meeting in Alaska between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lavrov said, “and we continue to remain ready to return to it.”



“A fairer, multipolar world order is emerging before our very eyes,” said Lavrov, whose country is part of the BRICS group of leading developing nations and other organizations that he portrays as more forward-looking and constructive.