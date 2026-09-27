Madrid protest camp grows after eviction outrage

MADRID

AFP Photo

A protest camp in Madrid grew to include dozens of tents yesterday after the eviction of an 87-year-old woman from her lifelong home triggered outrage over gaps in tenant protections.



Images of Maricarmen Abascal being carried from her Madrid flat on a stretcher on Sept. 23 after police broke down her door have thrust Spain’s housing crisis back into the spotlight ahead of a general election due in 2027.

Thousands of people marched through the streets of Madrid on Sept. 26 rattling keys and blowing whistles to call for measures to curb rising housing costs and make evictions more difficult.



“You could be the next Maricarmen,” read one banner on display at the rally.



Government authorities put the turnout at around 25,000, while the Madrid Tenants’ Union, which organized the protest, said over 300,000 had taken part.



After the rally wrapped up, some activists set up a protest camp at Puerta del Sol square in the city center, the union said in a statement, urging people to gather there.



“It’s time to change the rules of the game,” said protester Maria Juarez, A 47-year-old psychologist.

“People aren’t going to leave until something changes once and for all.”



By the early hours of yesterday El Pais reported that the number of tents had grown to around 150, with hundreds of people planning to spend the night.



Abascal was forced to leave the apartment where she had lived for 70 years after a real estate firm acquired the property and raised the rent by 275 percent to 2,650 euros ($3,000), according to the union.



Now a symbol of Spain’s housing crisis, she had urged Spaniards to join the protest in a video message posted online just hours before it got underway.



“I want what has happened to me to serve so that it does not happen to other people,” she said from hospital, where she has been treated for exhaustion since her eviction.