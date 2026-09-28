Erdoğan highlights Turkish-Indonesian defense ties

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has underlined the importance of the continued Türkiye-Indonesia cooperation in various fields, particularly the defense industry, during a phone conversation with Indonesian President Prawobo Subianto.

According to a written statement by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, Erdoğan spoke on the phone with Subianto on Sept. 28 to address all the aspects of bilateral ties and global issues.

Erdoğan expressed his satisfaction with the solidarity of the two countries in international platforms and underlined that the continuation of this trend will be to the benefit of both sides.

He also reiterated the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation across all sectors — particularly trade and defense, noting that Türkiye will take concrete steps toward this goal.

Türkiye and Indonesia had signed an agreement for the latter’s purchase of 48 Kaan fighter jets. The deal covers technology transfer and engineering sharing as well as joint production. The two countries have recently expanded the scope of their cooperation in the defense industry.

During the conversation, Erdoğan invited Subianto to the COP31 climate summit to be held in the Turkish resort city of Antalya in November.