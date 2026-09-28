Teacher killed in armed attack at Osmaniye high school

Teacher killed in armed attack at Osmaniye high school

OSMANİYE
Teacher killed in armed attack at Osmaniye high school

A shooting in the courtyard of a high school in Osmaniye resulted in the death of a teacher. (DHA Photo)

A teacher was killed in an armed attack in the courtyard of a high school in the southern province of Osmaniye on Sept. 28, amid persisting concerns over school security in Türkiye.

The victim, identified by his initials as M.B., was shot with an unlicensed firearm. As a result of the attack, the teacher succumbed to his injuries.

Security forces detained the suspected assailant along with the firearm believed to have been used in the attack. The suspect was reportedly the teacher’s nephew.

Osmaniye Governor Mehmet Fatih Serdengeçti said the suspect and the teacher had previously been involved in a dispute.

“Judicial proceedings concerning the incident are being conducted meticulously,” Serdengeçti said.

The incident came on the same day as a separate security scare at a primary school in the eastern province of Van, where a student arrived at the school carrying what was reported to be a pump-action shotgun, triggering panic.

The weapon was seized after authorities intervened. Parents rushed to the school after learning of the incident. It remains unclear how the girl obtained the firearm.

The two incidents came amid heightened concerns over school security following a series of attacks at schools across the country this year, including a fatal shooting. The incidents have fueled public debate over school safety and prompted authorities to step up security measures at a number of schools.

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