Türkiye has capacity to produce 50 tons of gold annually: Association

Türkiye has capacity to produce 50 tons of gold annually: Association

RİZE
Türkiye has capacity to produce 50 tons of gold annually: Association

Türkiye has the capacity to produce 50 tons of gold per year from its existing and planned mining projects, according to Mehmet Yılmaz, chairman of the Turkish Miners Association (TMD).

Yılmaz said Türkiye’s gold potential should be reassessed through an updated geological model. He noted that a study conducted in the early 1990s estimated the country’s gold potential at 6,500 tons, but rising gold prices and advances in mining economics have expanded the scope of commercially viable resources.

He added that if projects currently going through the permitting process and preparing for production are brought online, the country’s annual gold output could increase significantly.

“When we combine the gold deposits that licence holders possess and that are awaiting permits or preparing to begin operations, Türkiye has the capacity to produce 50 tonnes of gold annually,” Yılmaz said.

“When the gold price is adjusted from around $300 per ounce at that time to today’s levels, I believe Türkiye’s gold potential should be expressed as at least 10,000 tonnes,” Yılmaz said, stressing that the figure represents potential resources rather than proven reserves.

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