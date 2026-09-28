Türkiye’s postal sector investment tops TRY 3.5 bln in first half of 2026

ANKARA

(AA Photo)

Türkiye’s postal service providers invested 3.52 billion Turkish Liras in the first six months of 2026 as rising e-commerce activity continued to drive growth in parcel and cargo deliveries, according to the Postal Sector Market Data Report by the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK).

The number of postal parcels and cargo shipments reached 728.3 million in the January-June period, up 5.4 percent from a year earlier.

The increase was attributed to continued e-commerce expansion and growing demand for delivery services.

As postal traffic increased, service providers stepped up investment to expand capacity and meet demand. Total investment in the sector during the first half of the year amounted to 3.52 billion liras, while employment in the industry stood at 122,804 people.

State-owned postal operator PTT accounted for 32 percent of total employment in the sector during the period. It was followed by Yurtiçi Kargo with 14 percent and Aras Kargo with 11 percent.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said postal services have undergone a rapid and comprehensive transformation in recent years. He said changes in technology and user demand, together with new business models, had reshaped the structure of the postal services industry.

Uraloğlu noted that the growth of e-commerce and technological advances had transformed the sector, with the most visible result being a decline in traditional letter mail volumes and a rise in e-commerce-driven parcel deliveries. He said the trend was expected to continue in the coming period.