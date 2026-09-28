Sweden’s Andersson fails to form government

Sweden’s Andersson fails to form government

STOCKHOM
Sweden’s Andersson fails to form government

Speaker of the Swedish parliament (Riksdag) Andreas Norlén (R) meets Social Democrat party leader Magdalena Andersson for talks as the process of proposing a new prime minister begins in Stockholm, Sweden, on September 18, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Sweden’s Social Democratic leader Magdalena Andersson said on Sept. 28 she had failed to form a government with the three other parties in the left-wing bloc following the country’s Sept. 13 general election.


“Based on the discussions I have had, I can conclude overall that there is currently no possibility for me to form a government,” she told reporters.


The speaker of parliament is expected to task another party leader, likely outgoing Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who currently leads a caretaker government, with trying to form a new government.


Kristersson’s right-wing bloc, which includes the far-right Sweden Democrats, narrowly lost the election, by 176 seats to 173, and will struggle to find a majority in parliament.


He said following the loss that he was ready to explore options to find a majority among “non-socialist” parties.


He is seen as wanting to woo the Center Party, which is now part of the left-wing bloc but used to belong to the right-wing, although it is staunchly opposed to a government which includes the extreme-right Sweden Democrats.


Center Party leader Elisabeth Thand Ringqvist has refused to be a part of or support any government that gives influence to the parties on the far left or far right.

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