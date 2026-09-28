Sweden’s Andersson fails to form government

STOCKHOM

Speaker of the Swedish parliament (Riksdag) Andreas Norlén (R) meets Social Democrat party leader Magdalena Andersson for talks as the process of proposing a new prime minister begins in Stockholm, Sweden, on September 18, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Sweden’s Social Democratic leader Magdalena Andersson said on Sept. 28 she had failed to form a government with the three other parties in the left-wing bloc following the country’s Sept. 13 general election.



“Based on the discussions I have had, I can conclude overall that there is currently no possibility for me to form a government,” she told reporters.



The speaker of parliament is expected to task another party leader, likely outgoing Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who currently leads a caretaker government, with trying to form a new government.



Kristersson’s right-wing bloc, which includes the far-right Sweden Democrats, narrowly lost the election, by 176 seats to 173, and will struggle to find a majority in parliament.



He said following the loss that he was ready to explore options to find a majority among “non-socialist” parties.



He is seen as wanting to woo the Center Party, which is now part of the left-wing bloc but used to belong to the right-wing, although it is staunchly opposed to a government which includes the extreme-right Sweden Democrats.



Center Party leader Elisabeth Thand Ringqvist has refused to be a part of or support any government that gives influence to the parties on the far left or far right.