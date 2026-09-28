Iran says ready for diplomacy as Trump expects more talks

NEW YORK

Iran said it was ready for diplomacy but prepared for renewed U.S. attacks, as President Donald Trump said he expected more talks this week after rejecting Tehran’s proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.



Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sept. 27 that Iran was “fully prepared” for fighting to resume but remained willing to negotiate.



In a subsequent post on X, he said he and President Masoud Pezeshkian had come to New York “to forge peace.”

Iran would stand firm against any aggression, even an “apocalyptic war,” while remaining ready for “real diplomacy,” he added.



Araghchi said Tehran had heard Trump’s rejection but was still awaiting an official response through mediators before deciding its next step.



He outlined a seven-day plan under which Washington would first take steps including ending the war, lifting its naval blockade, releasing frozen Iranian assets and allowing Iranian oil sales. Iran would then reopen the strait on day six, followed by negotiations on a final agreement on day seven.



Trump, who rejected the proposal on Sept. 26, told Axios the following day that he expected U.S. negotiators to hold further talks with Iran this week.

“They want to make a deal, but it is not the deal that I want to make,” he said.



Asked whether he was considering resuming strikes against Iran, Trump replied: “I am always thinking about it.”



Qatar and other regional mediators are trying to revive negotiations, but the sides remain divided over their scope.

Tehran wants to focus on the strait and the U.S. naval blockade, while Washington is demanding nuclear concessions.



Trump also said more than 20 million barrels of oil had passed through Hormuz over the weekend, crediting the U.S. military with facilitating the shipments.



Oil prices rose in early Asian trading on Sept. 28 following Trump’s rejection of the Iranian proposal. Brent crude futures gained 1.27 percent to $105.64 a barrel by 00:36 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate rose 0.76 percent to $93.11,



Preliminary data from maritime intelligence firm Kpler, cited by Reuters, put crude exports from major Middle Eastern producers at 12.8 million barrels a day in September, their highest level since the war began but still below February’s 18.8 million.

Shipments through Hormuz were on track to reach about 7.4 million barrels a day this month, as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates increased exports.