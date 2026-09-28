Gulf states, US lead export destinations for Türkiye’s small businesses in August

ISTANBUL

Tradespeople and artisans in Türkiye exported goods worth approximately $42.1 million in August, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States emerging as the leading destinations for their products, according to the Trade Ministry data.

More than 2.26 million tradespeople and artisans continue to operate across the country, and their efforts to expand into international markets persisted in August. As a result, exports by micro-enterprises and traditional trades reached roughly $42.1 million during the month.

Alongside traditional European markets, Gulf countries and North America accounted for a significant share of exports by tradespeople and artisans.

The UAE was the largest export destination in August, receiving goods worth $6.7 million. The United States ranked second with $4.1 million in exports.

Iran was the third-largest market with $3.23 million, followed by Germany with $2.7 million and Romania with $1.96 million.

Exports by tradespeople and artisans averaged around $40 million per month.