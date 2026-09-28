Şimşek vows measures to shield financial system and real economy

Şimşek vows measures to shield financial system and real economy

ANKARA
Şimşek vows measures to shield financial system and real economy

 

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has pledged targeted interventions to maintain market liquidity and safeguard broader economic stability amid ongoing investigations into market manipulation. 

“We will continue to implement the necessary measures, including primarily the liquidity required by the market, to prevent adverse impacts on the financial system and the real economy,” Şimşek said on Sept. 28.

In a post on X, he said legal proceedings against those involved in market-distorting transactions were continuing, stressing that no action would be taken against individuals and companies with no connection to such activities.

“We are safeguarding the legitimate rights of fund investors in coordination with our Justice Ministry,” he added.

“Our priority is to preserve the investment, employment, production and export capacity of the real sector,” said Şimşek.

He also urged the public to follow statements issued by the relevant authorities regarding the ongoing process.

Meanwhile, Turkish authorities carried out a fourth operation yesterday as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities involving investment funds and capital markets transactions.

The operation was conducted as part of a probe led by the Terror Financing and Money Laundering Crimes Investigation Bureau of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities initially issued detention warrants for 10 suspects. Six suspects serving on the boards of directors of Destek Faktoring A.Ş. and Özata Denizcilik were taken into custody, while the number of detainees rose to eight after two more individuals sought under arrest warrants were apprehended.

Those detained include Destek Faktoring board members Özgür Akayoğlu, Kerim Tosun, Nuray Elmastaş and Azize Binnur Tosun, as well as Özata Denizcilik board members Altuğ Kantarcı and Ali Çil.

Officials said efforts are continuing to determine the suspects’ links to the fund and capital markets transactions under investigation, as well as money and asset movements carried out through the companies and their connections with other suspects in the case.

Meanwhile, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said there were no new precautionary measures imposed in the fund investigation.

Earlier, asset freeze measures placed on 45 companies and 19 funds under separate investigations related to capital markets transactions in Istanbul had been lifted.

In a statement, the prosecutor’s office dismissed reports claiming that precautionary measures affecting the assets of 106 individuals and entities had been reimposed as part of the fund investigation.


“There has been no additional or new precautionary measure decision,” the statement said.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan meets with economic team amid turmoil in fund market

Erdoğan meets with economic team amid turmoil in fund market
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan meets with economic team amid turmoil in fund market

    Erdoğan meets with economic team amid turmoil in fund market

  2. Capital Markets Board files criminal complaint against 37 people in fund probe

    Capital Markets Board files criminal complaint against 37 people in fund probe

  3. İmamoğlu stands trial in espionage e case

    İmamoğlu stands trial in espionage e case

  4. Main opposition calls for transparency in fund crisis probe

    Main opposition calls for transparency in fund crisis probe

  5. Syria begins work on Qamishli-Nusaybin border crossing with Türkiye

    Syria begins work on Qamishli-Nusaybin border crossing with Türkiye
Recommended
Erdoğan meets with economic team amid turmoil in fund market

Erdoğan meets with economic team amid turmoil in fund market
Capital Markets Board files criminal complaint against 37 people in fund probe

Capital Markets Board files criminal complaint against 37 people in fund probe
Türkiye aims for oil, gas self-sufficiency: Bayraktar

Türkiye aims for oil, gas self-sufficiency: Bayraktar
Germany’s public debt rises 1 percent in Q2 to $3.1 trillion

Germany’s public debt rises 1 percent in Q2 to $3.1 trillion
Anthropic warns of existential AI risks in IPO filing: Report

Anthropic warns of 'existential' AI risks in IPO filing: Report
Türkiye’s economic confidence index increases in September

Türkiye’s economic confidence index increases in September
Nvidia unveils security platform to stop AI agents from going rogue

Nvidia unveils security platform to stop AI agents from going rogue
WORLD Netanyahu office confirms UAE visit

Netanyahu office confirms UAE visit

Israel on Sept. 29 confirmed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the United Arab Emirates the day before, saying he discussed the region as delicate U.S.-backed diplomacy takes place on Iran.
ECONOMY Erdoğan meets with economic team amid turmoil in fund market

Erdoğan meets with economic team amid turmoil in fund market

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with his economic team and the heads of relevant institutions yesterday, as Türkiye weighs further measures in response to turmoil in the investment fund market.
SPORTS Montella faces mounting pressure after Türkiye’s consecutive losses

Montella faces mounting pressure after Türkiye’s consecutive losses

Türkiye’s difficult start to life in the UEFA Nations League League A continued on Sept. 28 night as Italy cruised to a 4-1 victory in Bursa, leaving Vincenzo Montella’s side bottom of Group A1 with zero points from two matches.
﻿