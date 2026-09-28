New genetic screening capabilities in Türkiye detect over 1000 disorders

ANKARA

(AFP Photo)

Türkiye has overcome its reliance on foreign laboratories for advanced genetic testing, deploying broad-panel screenings capable of detecting over 1,000 inherited disorders before pregnancy even begins, according to experts.

Mikrogen laboratory experts Professor Dr. Evrim Ünsal and Dr. Leyla Özer emphasized the importance of preconception testing, noting that every individual may be a carrier of at least two or three genetic diseases.

The experts noted that Türkiye is no longer dependent on other countries for genetic testing and now provides services abroad. Ünsal explained that demographic factors like migration and consanguineous marriages necessitate broad-panel testing in Türkiye, pointing out that local screenings analyze 750 genes compared to Europe’s standard 10.

Tests identify risks before pregnancy and embryos can be examined. If both partners are carriers, the risk of the disease rises to 25 percent and to 50 percent for dominant disorders. Couples can be tested simultaneously for more than 1,000 diseases.

Describing government reimbursement for pre-IVF testing (43 genes, eight embryos) as inadequate, Ünsal added that the Health Ministry has taken steps in recent months to improve coverage.