Cabinet to review fund probe, PKK disarmament

Cabinet to review fund probe, PKK disarmament

ANKARA
Cabinet to review fund probe, PKK disarmament

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is due to chair a cabinet meeting in Ankara on Sept. 28 to discuss the investigation into the investment fund crisis and the “terror-free Türkiye” initiative.


Ministers will review technical and legal work by the Treasury and Finance Ministry and the Justice Ministry on the fund investigation and consider further measures, state broadcaster TRT reported.


The meeting at the Presidential Complex will also cover developments in the PKK’s disarmament and dissolution process, including reports prepared by security agencies.


Ministers will assess progress since the Aug. 24 first meeting of a coordination body chaired by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz. Preparations to establish a parliamentary commission to monitor the process are also on the agenda.


With parliament due to open its new legislative year on Oct. 1, the cabinet will discuss planned bills and legislative priorities for the coming session.


Foreign-policy discussions are expected to cover U.S.-Iran tensions, the Russia-Ukraine war and efforts to curb Israeli attacks in the region. Ministers will also review Türkiye’s diplomatic contacts on these issues.

fund probe,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan meets with economic team amid turmoil in fund market

Erdoğan meets with economic team amid turmoil in fund market
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