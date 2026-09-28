Türkiye condemns Israeli raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque

ANKARA

Türkiye has strongly condemned the storming of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremist Israeli groups, calling on the international community to take deterrent measures against Israel.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of seeking to further inflame regional tensions and to subvert efforts to promote stability.

“It is clear that the Netanyahu government aims to further fuel tensions in the region and undermine efforts for peace and stability through its violations and provocations targeting Muslim holy sites,” the ministry said.

Ankara also reiterated its call on the international community to take deterrent measures against Israeli practices that violate the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The condemnation adds to Türkiye’s repeated criticism of Israeli actions at Muslim holy sites, as Ankara continues to position itself as a leading voice on Jerusalem and Palestinian rights.



Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş also condemned the raid, saying there could be no justification for actions that disregarded the sanctity of holy sites.



“The Israeli administration should know that we will not accept any imposition targeting Jerusalem’s historical and religious status,” he said in a social media post.



Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said the raid targeted Jerusalem’s historic and legal status and undermined efforts to achieve peace and stability.



Writing on NSosyal, he reiterated President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s statement that Al-Aqsa was a “red line” and pledged continued support for Palestinians.



Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş urged the international community to take concrete action, saying Türkiye would not remain silent over the use of holy sites for political purposes.



Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesperson Ömer Çelik called on Israel to immediately halt what he described as systematic attacks.

He urged the international community to take a clear stand in defense of international law and the status of holy sites.