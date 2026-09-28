Heavy rain triggers flooding, landslide in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Istanbul is bracing for another wave of heavy downpours on Sept. 28 evening after overnight rains triggered severe flooding, a landslide and citywide traffic gridlock, meteorologists warn.

In the Eyüpsultan district, a landslide occurred around 1 a.m. in Merkez neighborhood after hours of heavy rain. Emergency crews evacuated 25 residents from a nearby apartment building as a precaution. Firefighters, police and municipal officials inspected the site, with further assessments of the building and landslide area expected during daylight hours.

Several parts of Istanbul were also affected by flooding. Water accumulated on roads and underpasses, including the Zincirlikuyu underpass on Nisbetiye Avenue, which was temporarily closed while crews worked to drain the water. In Fatih, a section of Mutaflar Avenue collapsed at a site where municipal works had previously been carried out. Several vehicles fell into the resulting hole and were pulled out with help from people nearby.

Heavy rain also compounded the morning rush-hour congestion. Passenger queues formed at major metrobus and public transport hubs, including Zincirlikuyu, Cevizlibağ, Uzunçayır and Altunizade.

According to Istanbul Municipality traffic data, congestion reached 72 percent during the morning rush hour. The Maçka-Taşkışla cable car was also suspended due to adverse weather conditions.

The Istanbul Governor’s Office said heavy showers and thunderstorms were expected to continue across the province throughout the week, with periods of particularly heavy rain through Oct. 1. Northerly winds are forecast to reach 40-60 kilometers per hour at times, prompting warnings over flooding, waterlogging, strong winds and transport disruptions.

Rain was expected to weaken around midday Sept. 28 before intensifying again at around 6 p.m. and continuing overnight into Sept. 29 and 30.

The severe weather was not limited to Istanbul. In Ankara, overnight rain caused water to accumulate on streets and beneath several bridges, while some buildings in Keçiören had their entrances and basements flooded.

The national weather service forecasts showers and thunderstorms across much of Türkiye, including parts of the Marmara, Aegean, Mediterranean, Central Anatolia, Black Sea and eastern regions. Locally heavy rainfall is expected in several areas, while temperatures are forecast to fall noticeably, with western and central parts of the country expected to remain below seasonal averages.