Türkiye top destination for Russian tourists in 2025

Türkiye top destination for Russian tourists in 2025

MOSCOW
Türkiye top destination for Russian tourists in 2025

 

Türkiye remained the top global destination for Russian travelers in 2025, with more than 3.71 million visiting via tour operators, according to data from the Russian Federal State Statistics Service released on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

The agency, commonly known as Rosstat, reported Egypt followed the Turkish market in second place with 1.96 million visitors. The United Arab Emirates ranked third, drawing 1.16 million vacationers looking for warmer climates.

The steady influx of Russian holidaymakers aligns with a broader national surge in international arrivals across all major entry points in Türkiye. The nation welcomed nearly 28 million foreign tourists between January and July, cementing its status as a leading global tourism powerhouse supported by recent infrastructure investments.

Recent international reports show Türkiye ranks fourth globally in international visitor growth, a significant milestone for the domestic travel industry. The southern province of Antalya, a traditional Mediterranean favorite for Russian tourists, hosted more than 10 million foreign visitors during the first seven months of the year alone.

The coastal region continues to draw heavy flight traffic from multiple international destinations despite regional aviation challenges, accommodating millions of visitors seeking both sun and cultural heritage.

Tourism revenues remain a critical component of the national economy for Türkiye, generating vital foreign exchange inflows. Authorities are currently working on comprehensive strategies to diversify attractions beyond coastal resorts, aiming to promote year-round historical and health tourism across multiple provinces.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan meets with economic team amid turmoil in fund market

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