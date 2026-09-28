Türkiye’s Hürkuş trainer aircraft enters military inventory

ANKARA

Türkiye’s next-generation trainer aircraft, Hürkuş, has successfully completed its acceptance tests and entered the inventory of the Turkish Air Force following a ceremony held at Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) facilities on Sept. 28.

Haluk Görgün, head of Türkiye’s Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), said Hürkuş squadrons would begin to be seen in the Turkish Air Force by 2027, adding that the country plans to deliver all 55 aircraft to the Air Force inventory by the end of 2028.

The ceremony was held at TUSAŞ’s facilities in Ankara’s Kahramankazan to mark the acceptance of the first Hürkuş-II aircraft.

Speaking at the ceremony, Görgün said Türkiye was witnessing a historic day for its aviation industry, noting that the first two next-generation Hürkuş aircraft had been delivered to the Turkish Air Force Command.

He emphasized that Türkiye had, for the first time, entrusted an indigenously developed manned aircraft to its own pilots.

Görgün also noted that he conducted the aircraft’s final test flight before delivery with the Air Force commander approximately two weeks ago.

Görgün said he personally witnessed the aircraft’s improved flight performance, adding:

“Looking at what we have achieved, I can say with great confidence that we have built the best aircraft in its class in the world. We have brought together engineering craftsmanship and the art of design.”

Görgün highlighted that HÜRKUŞ’s cockpit and avionics architecture had been designed to ensure compatibility with other indigenous air platforms, including Hürjet and KAAN.

He said pilots transitioning to those platforms would encounter advanced versions of systems with which they were already familiar, rather than an entirely unfamiliar architecture.

Recalling that the average age of the engineers working on the project when it was launched was 28, Görgün said the project demonstrated the capabilities of a young generation of Turkish engineers.