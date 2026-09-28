Israelis protest amid Netanyahu’s reported UAE visit

Israelis protest amid Netanyahu’s reported UAE visit

TEL AVIV
Israelis protest amid Netanyahu’s reported UAE visit

Hundreds of Israelis demonstrated against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in central Tel Aviv on Sept. 27 and planned more for this week following reports that he had received warnings ahead of Hamas’ 2023 attack on Israel.

They gathered at Habima Square and criticized Netanyahu for his failure to act on the alerts, Israel’s Haaretz daily reported. Some mocked his denials, chanting: “Everyone is lying, and you alone are telling the truth.”

In a joint statement, relatives of those killed or taken captive on Oct. 7, 2023 accused Israel’s political leadership of covering up its responsibility for the attack.

“Warning after warning, but every time we hear the same answer: ‘I didn’t know,’” Einav Zangauker, the mother of former hostage Matan Zangauker, told the gathering.

Bereaved families and former hostages will lead a week of events.

The demonstration followed reports by Haaretz and the New York Times alleging that United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan warned Netanyahu of a major Hamas operation before Oct. 7.

Separate outlets also reported that Egypt had warned Israel that Hamas appeared to be preparing a major attack.

Netanyahu’s office has denied that he received warnings from either the UAE or Egypt. The Israeli premier also announced his intention to sue Haaretz over the report.

The protests came as Israeli media reported that the Israeli prime minister held an hourlong meeting with the UAE’s president on Sept. 27.

One person familiar with the matter said the talks focused on a report published by the Israeli daily Haaretz earlier this month that said the Emirati leader had delivered a warning to Netanyahu about a looming attack by Hamas just ahead of the 2023.

Netanyahu asked Sheikh Mohamed to deny the report, according to the media.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan meets with economic team amid turmoil in fund market

Erdoğan meets with economic team amid turmoil in fund market
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan meets with economic team amid turmoil in fund market

    Erdoğan meets with economic team amid turmoil in fund market

  2. Capital Markets Board files criminal complaint against 37 people in fund probe

    Capital Markets Board files criminal complaint against 37 people in fund probe

  3. İmamoğlu stands trial in espionage e case

    İmamoğlu stands trial in espionage e case

  4. Main opposition calls for transparency in fund crisis probe

    Main opposition calls for transparency in fund crisis probe

  5. Syria begins work on Qamishli-Nusaybin border crossing with Türkiye

    Syria begins work on Qamishli-Nusaybin border crossing with Türkiye
Recommended
Netanyahu office confirms UAE visit

Netanyahu office confirms UAE visit
Over 100 settlers attack West Bank village in latest rampage

Over 100 settlers attack West Bank village in latest rampage
Mediators push for US-Iran deal as hurdles remain

Mediators push for US-Iran deal as hurdles remain
Protesting French teens, police clash

Protesting French teens, police clash
Russian hybrid campaign ‘not stopping’ Kiev support

Russian hybrid campaign ‘not stopping’ Kiev support
Malaysia starts sending Myanmar migrants home

Malaysia starts sending Myanmar migrants home
Denmark: Greenland pact benefits all parties

Denmark: Greenland pact benefits all parties
WORLD Netanyahu office confirms UAE visit

Netanyahu office confirms UAE visit

Israel on Sept. 29 confirmed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the United Arab Emirates the day before, saying he discussed the region as delicate U.S.-backed diplomacy takes place on Iran.
ECONOMY Erdoğan meets with economic team amid turmoil in fund market

Erdoğan meets with economic team amid turmoil in fund market

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with his economic team and the heads of relevant institutions yesterday, as Türkiye weighs further measures in response to turmoil in the investment fund market.
SPORTS Montella faces mounting pressure after Türkiye’s consecutive losses

Montella faces mounting pressure after Türkiye’s consecutive losses

Türkiye’s difficult start to life in the UEFA Nations League League A continued on Sept. 28 night as Italy cruised to a 4-1 victory in Bursa, leaving Vincenzo Montella’s side bottom of Group A1 with zero points from two matches.
﻿