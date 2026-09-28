Istanbul court orders release of comedian after conviction

ISTANBUL

An Istanbul court on Sept. 28 convicted popular comedian Deniz Göktaş and ordered his release, nearly three months after he was detained over remarks he made during one of his stand-up performances.

Göktaş, a 32-year-old comedian known for his dry wit and political satire, was detained on July 3, a week after a video of his show was posted on YouTube and went on to garner millions of views.

He was in pretrial detention ever since, facing charges of insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and inciting public hatred. Prosecutors later added a further charge of praising crime and criminals, according to the indictment.

The court acquitted Göktaş of the charge of praising crime and criminals, but sentenced him to seven months and 15 days in prison for allegedly insulting religious values, and to 11 months and 20 days for insulting the president.

The court subsequently ordered his release, taking into account the 88 days he had already spent in pre-trial detention.

Under Turkish law, prison sentences of less than five years may, depending on the circumstances and the judge’s discretion, allow for release rather than continued detention.

According to media reports, Göktaş rejected the charges during a defense statement lasting around 90 minutes.

He argued that his remarks about Erdoğan constituted political commentary rather than an insult.

“My approach throughout the show was humorous, as it was when I addressed popular figures, ideologies and sociological events concerning Türkiye. I had no other intention. I reject the charges brought against me,” he said.

Addressing the charge of insulting religious values over remarks he made about Islam’s holy book, the Quran, Göktaş said the remarks in question were part of a stand-up routine he had performed in various cities across Türkiye for nearly three years.

“More than 100,000 people have watched this show, and I have received no complaints from any of them saying they were offended by this particular part,” he said.