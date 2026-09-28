Top board reviews progress in anti-terror project

ANKARA

A high-level board tasked with overseeing the implementation of what the government calls the “terror-free Türkiye” project has expressed its commitment to advance the endeavors for permanently resolving the terror problem in the country at a routine meeting.

The National Solidarity and Integration Coordination Board was convened under the leadership of Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and with the participation of Justice Minister Akın Gürlek, Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın and National Security Council (MGK) Secretary-General Okay Memiş on Sept. 28.

Founded in line with the framework law that regulates the anti-terror bid, the council held its second meeting days before the Turkish parliament is set launch the new legislative year on Oct. 1.

According to a statement issued after the meeting, the council reiterated the vital importance of the process which stipulates the full disarmament and dissolution of PKK and recalled the historic responsibility for strengthening the social integration throughout the country.

“Within the framework of the enacted law, the current situation has been reviewed, ongoing activities regarding the implementation of the law and activities planned to be realized in the future have been discussed, and a general assessment of the situation has been conducted,” read the statement.

It also recalled that the board has also decided on the working details of four subcommittees established in the first meeting, including how they will be composed and coordinate among themselves and with other state institutions.

These four subcommittees are listed as: The Judicial and Legal Affairs Coordination Subcommittee, the Monitoring and Assessment Subcommittee, the Social Cohesion and Integration Subcommittee and the Disarmament and Strategic Coordination Subcommittee.

The statement also underlined that the board will continue to carry out its work with utmost care and in full coordination, in accordance with the spirit of the framework law.