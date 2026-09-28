Two more bodies recovered in Turkish Cyprus ferry accident

KYRENIA

Two more bodies have been recovered during search operations for the ferry that sank off Kyrenia, Turkish Cyprus, while en route to Türkiye’s southern province of Mersin, authorities reported on Sept. 28.

The bodies were found during an underwater search approximately 1,000 meters from the wreck at a depth of 570 meters. DNA testing has been launched to determine whether the remains belong to missing passengers and to establish their identities. Families will be notified once the results are available.

Authorities said underwater searches around the wreck will continue until all missing passengers are accounted for.

The passenger vessel Filo Jet departed Kyrenia for Mersin on Aug. 30 with 267 passengers and crew members on board. It capsized and sank shortly after departure. A total of 239 people were rescued, while 15 passengers were confirmed dead and 13 remained missing, according to the latest figures released by Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Ünal Üstel.

The disaster is also the subject of an ongoing investigation examining the vessel’s technical condition, operating permits and crew qualifications. Authorities have collected the ship’s relevant certificates, inspection records and crew documents.

Investigators have also examined digital evidence, including phones and computers belonging to suspects. Court proceedings revealed WhatsApp messages in which an assistant captain reportedly discussed damage to the vessel’s left hull support, or skeg, before the disaster. The messages allegedly indicated that the damage had been repaired informally with the knowledge of the captain and company officials.

Police also presented an image sent via WhatsApp on June 7 that allegedly showed the damaged component. Photographs of the damage were reportedly shared among crew members and later forwarded to a company official.