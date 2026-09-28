Iran, US send mixed signals over talks to end war

TEHRAN

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian holds an image of late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, September 23, 2026. (AP Photo)

Iran and the United States sent mixed signals on Sept. 28 over negotiations aimed at ending the war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, as reports indicated that mediators were pressing Tehran to make certain concessions.

State media in Iran on Sept. 28 reported that Iran’s delegation to the U.N. General Assembly had no talks planned with the United States, after US President Donald Trump said he expected more negotiations.

Trump told media outlet Axios on Sept. 27 that he expected talks to resume soon, a day after he rejected a proposal by Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days.

“Iran’s views and positions were conveyed clearly and explicitly to the U.S. side... via a Qatari mediator,” the official IRNA news agency said, adding that the Iranian delegation would return to Tehran on Sept. 29.

Iran says it presented seven conditions for ending the war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil and gas flowed before the war.

The strait lies at the heart of the conflict that began with U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran in February.

Following that attack, Tehran placed a chokehold on the waterway, and Washington responded with a blockade of Iranian ports.

Axios said indirect talks mediated by Qatar could take place as early as on Sept. 28, less than a week after similar discussions between U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Iran demands a seven-day ceasefire across the Middle East, including in Lebanon, where its ally Hezbollah is regularly bombarded by Israel.

It also demands the unfreezing of its foreign assets, lifting sanctions on its oil sector, and an end to the US naval blockade.

Trump rejected their demands on Sept. 26.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported that mediators are pressing Iran to make concessions on its nuclear program in an effort to revive ceasefire negotiations with the U.S.

Mediators described the effort as a long-shot attempt to secure movement from Tehran on its nuclear program, while Iran has so far given little indication that it is prepared to discuss the issue.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sept. 27 that Tehran remained open to negotiations but would respond to renewed military action.

“We are fully prepared for the war to resume,” Araghchi told NBC News when asked about the Journal report.

“We stand firm in the face of any new aggression, even if it comes to a doomsday war. But at the same time we stand ready for diplomacy. It is up to President Trump to choose,” he added.

Arab mediators said Iran had made no concessions since Trump rejected its ceasefire proposal, while Gulf officials said Tehran wants Washington to offer concessions before negotiations advance.