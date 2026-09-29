Turkish referee board chairman, officials detained in fraud probe

Turkish referee board chairman, officials detained in fraud probe

ISTANBUL
Turkish referee board chairman, officials detained in fraud probe

Turkish authorities detained the chairman of the country’s top football referees body and six other football officials on Sept. 29 in an investigation centered on allegations of official document forgery and workplace harassment.

Ferhat Gündoğdu, head of the Turkish Football Federation’s (TFF) Central Referee Board (MHK), was taken into custody during simultaneous early-morning raids conducted across four provinces.

The operation, dubbed the “Referees File” by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, was launched following a formal complaint and utilized financial audits from the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), telecommunications records, witness testimony and expert reports. Authorities allege the suspects improperly influenced referee classifications, promotional exams and match appointments through fraudulent documentation and systematic intimidation.

Alongside Gündoğdu, those detained include TFF Active Referees Association President Ferdi Karadoruk, former MHK Vice President Ahmet Şahin, former board member Yunus Yıldırım and several regional and association administrators across Istanbul, Ankara, Elazığ and Manisa.

Reacting to the sweeping detentions, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek emphasized the government’s unwavering stance on legal accountability and integrity in sports.
“Football is our citizens’ shared passion and an important value of ours,” Gürlek said.

“Ensuring fair competition on the field and impartial, transparent refereeing processes is the foundation of public trust in football. Our state is determined to investigate, within the framework of the law, any allegations of irregularities that undermine this trust.”

Gürlek noted that the administration is fully attuned to public concerns surrounding officiating and fairness.

“We are well aware of our sports fans’ sensitivities regarding refereeing processes and their expectations for justice. No one’s position, title, or duty constitutes a reason for privilege before the law,” he stated. “We will resolutely continue our fight for clean football in order to shed light on allegations that undermine trust in Turkish football.”

Türkiye, arrests,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hells Angels targeted in gang raids

Hells Angels targeted in gang raids
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hells Angels targeted in gang raids

    Hells Angels targeted in gang raids

  2. Kremlin: Talks ongoing for transfer of S-400s

    Kremlin: Talks ongoing for transfer of S-400s

  3. Özel vows to expose those behind fund scandal

    Özel vows to expose those behind fund scandal

  4. Türkiye, Saudi Arabia OK 90-day visa waiver for special passports

    Türkiye, Saudi Arabia OK 90-day visa waiver for special passports

  5. German state premier pledges stronger economic ties with Türkiye

    German state premier pledges stronger economic ties with Türkiye
Recommended
Özel vows to expose those behind fund scandal

Özel vows to expose those behind fund scandal
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia OK 90-day visa waiver for special passports

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia OK 90-day visa waiver for special passports
German state premier pledges stronger economic ties with Türkiye

German state premier pledges stronger economic ties with Türkiye
Erdoğan says his AKP will not be tarnished by fund scandal

Erdoğan says his AKP will not be tarnished by fund scandal
Turkish parliament set for opening with packed agenda

Turkish parliament set for opening with packed agenda
Top court’s alimony decision published in Official Gazette

Top court’s alimony decision published in Official Gazette
Torrential rains inundate Sakarya as Marmara region battles severe flooding

Torrential rains inundate Sakarya as Marmara region battles severe flooding
WORLD Hells Angels targeted in gang raids

Hells Angels targeted in gang raids

Police launched raids against a biker gang in Germany and three other European countries on Sept. 30, law enforcement officials said, with media reporting the operation targeted the Hells Angels group.
ECONOMY Services producer prices rise 2.87 pct in August

Services producer prices rise 2.87 pct in August

Türkiye’s services producer price index rose 2.87 percent month-on-month and 33.29 percent year-on-year in August, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Sept. 30.
SPORTS Montella faces mounting pressure after Türkiye’s consecutive losses

Montella faces mounting pressure after Türkiye’s consecutive losses

Türkiye’s difficult start to life in the UEFA Nations League League A continued on Sept. 28 night as Italy cruised to a 4-1 victory in Bursa, leaving Vincenzo Montella’s side bottom of Group A1 with zero points from two matches.
﻿