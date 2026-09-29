Adana food festival targets over 1 million visitors for 10th edition

ADANA

Freshly baked simit and traditional turnip juice are displayed at an Adana food festival stall.

Türkiye’s southern city of Adana is aiming to attract more than 1 million visitors to the 10th International Adana Taste Festival, which will take place from Oct. 9 to 11 at Merkez Park, Governor Mustafa Yavuz said.

The festival welcomed around 800,000 visitors in 2024. Organizers expect attendance to surpass the one-million mark this year as the event marks its 10th anniversary with an expanded international program.

Speaking about preparations, Yavuz said planning has been underway for months through consultations with industry representatives, municipalities, chambers of commerce and commodity exchanges. He noted that the festival, launched in 2017 as a local event, has evolved into an internationally recognized gathering after hosting participants from 12 countries in 2019.

The three-day event will bring together Turkish and foreign chefs, with flavors from countries including India, Mexico and Egypt. The central Anatolian province of Kayseri and the southwestern province of Muğla will participate as guest regions, showcasing their local cuisines.

Yavuz described the festival as a form of “gastro-diplomacy,” saying it promotes Adana’s history, culture, agricultural products and culinary traditions to international audiences.

Known internationally for its spicy kebab dishes, Adana plans to broaden the festival’s culinary focus this year by highlighting desserts, street food and seafood, an area less commonly associated with the city.

The program will include concerts, cooking competitions, harvest tours and workshops. Authorities expect the festival to generate significant economic activity not only in Adana, a city of around 2.3 million people, but also in neighboring provinces, where accommodation facilities are expected to see high occupancy rates during the event.

Organizers are also placing a strong emphasis on sustainability. The 2026 festival will be held under a zero-waste theme, with biodegradable and recyclable products replacing conventional packaging materials, plastic bags and straws. Officials said waste management and environmentally friendly practices would be integrated throughout the event.