Iranian passenger jet seized over debt at Istanbul Airport

ISTANBUL

An Iran-based Caspian Airlines passenger aircraft was seized and prevented from taking off from Istanbul Airport over an outstanding debt of around 3 million euros, Turkish media reported on Sept. 28

The aircraft, bearing the registration EP-KPB, completed boarding for its scheduled flight to Iran when lawyers representing the creditor company and bailiffs arrived at Istanbul Airport to enforce a court-ordered seizure, Anadolu Agency reported.

The aircraft was subsequently grounded, with passengers and cabin crew asked to disembark and return to the terminal.

The seizure came over a debt owed by Caspian Airlines to a Turkish aviation company. The creditor company’s lawyers and enforcement officials were at the airport to carry out the decision, according to the report.

The incident came as Iranian airlines continue to face restrictions on their international operations amid mounting sanctions pressure.

Washington has announced measures targeting companies worldwide that continue to conduct business with Iranian airlines after Sept. 23, seeking to further restrict Iran’s civilian aviation sector and its ability to operate internationally.

Türkiye remains among the few regional destinations where Iranian airlines continue to operate after Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iraq, Oman and the United Arab Emirates revoked flight permissions for Iranian carriers.

Iranian private carrier Mahan Air also halted its flights to Türkiye following a request from Turkish authorities. However, air links between the two countries have continued, with Iran Air and smaller Iranian carriers operating several flights a day, according to flight information from Tehran and Istanbul airports.