Türkiye’s economic confidence index increases in September

Türkiye’s economic confidence index increases in September

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s economic confidence index increases in September

(AA Photo)

The economic confidence index in Türkiye rose by 0.7 percent to reach 101.3 in September, indicating an optimistic outlook for the general economic situation.

The index, which stood at 100.6 in August, climbed by 0.7 points to 101.3 this month.

The consumer confidence index rose by 1.3 percent from the previous month to hit 91.9 in September.

The real sector confidence index for the manufacturing industry saw a slight increase of 0.1 percenr to reach 102.5.

The services confidence index maintained its previous level and stood at 111.9 during the same period.

The retail trade confidence index went up by 1.1 percent to stand at 111.3.

The construction confidence index dropped by 0.2 percent to 83 in September compared to August.

An index value above 100 indicates an optimistic outlook about the general economic situation, while a value below 100 signals a pessimistic perspective.

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