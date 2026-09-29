Teknofest to bring technology, aviation to southeastern Türkiye

ANKARA

Stands have been set up at GAP Airport as part of TEKNOFEST Southeast, which will be held in Şanlıurfa from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4. (AA Photo)

Türkiye’s major aerospace and technology festival Teknofest will bring exhibitions, technology competitions, educational workshops and air shows to the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4.

Organized by the Industry and Technology Ministry and the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation, the festival will be held at an area established at GAP Airport.

The event will combine modern technology with Şanlıurfa’s ancient heritage. The province is home to Göbeklitepe, one of the world’s oldest known monumental sites, and is known in Türkiye as the “city of prophets” because of its long-standing religious and historical associations.

Visitors will be able to see a range of Turkish aerospace and defense platforms, including the Bayraktar KIZILELMA, KAAN, Bayraktar TB3, HÜRJET, Bayraktar AKINCI and Bayraktar TB2, as well as various aircraft and land vehicles.

Air demonstrations will be among the festival’s main attractions from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3. Visitors will see flight performances by the Bayraktar AKINCI, Bayraktar TB3, Bayraktar TB2 AI, AKSUNGUR, T-129 ATAK and T-70, alongside performances by the Turkish Stars aerobatic team with NF-5 aircraft and SOLOTÜRK with F-16s.

The program will also feature military helicopter formations, a special-forces demonstration, parachute and paramotor shows, as well as various stage performances.

A HÜRJET and KAAN musical and an NSosyal trivia competition will accompany a concert by Turkish singer Semicenk. The festival will conclude on Oct. 4 with a closing ceremony and awards presentation.

TEKNOFEST Güneydoğu will offer a range of interactive attractions, including a planetarium, a Göbeklitepe Experience Area, the “Journey of Materials” and Hezarfen Experience Areas, and a HÜRJET Experience Area.

Visitors will also be able to explore the Çelik Kubbe (Steel Dome) digital experience area, an ASELSAN land vehicles exhibition and a Turkish Land Forces vehicles exhibition.

The festival will host workshops focused on science and technology. Technology competitions will cover areas including agricultural technology, artificial intelligence, blockchain, financial technologies, mining, air defense systems, robotics, satellite terminals and drone technology.

International events such as the World Drone Cup and HackMasters Güneydoğu will also take place.

Science shows, technology-themed activities for children and a theater production will provide programs for visitors of different ages throughout the five-day festival.