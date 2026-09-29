Denmark: Greenland pact benefits all parties

UNITED NATIONS

Denmark's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Christina Markus Lassen addresses the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. (AP Photo)

The security agreement signed by the U.S., Denmark and Greenland last week “strengthens the defense of Greenland, the NATO area, and the American continent,” Denmark’s U.N. ambassador told the U.N.’s annual gathering of world leaders on Sept. 28.



“The agreement is good for Greenland, for Denmark, for the United States, for NATO and Europe, and for international peace and security,” Christina Lassen said.



The agreement bolstering the U.S. military presence in Greenland is aimed at strengthening NATO’s security in the Arctic and North Atlantic. It keeps Greenland as part of Denmark and, at least for the moment, eases tensions over President Donald Trump’s repeated calls for the vast island to become part of the United States. The agreement would still apply if Greenland eventually chooses independence.



In brief remarks on the agreement at the end of her speech, Lassen said, “Progress can still be made when we consult the compass.”



Trump expressed his desire to acquire Greenland as long ago as 2019and, during his current second term, he issued threats to seize the semiautonomous territory from Denmark, a NATO ally. He said the U.S. needed to “take Greenland,” to prevent Russia or China from doing the same, but said he would rather make a deal” for the mineral-rich territory.