Germany’s potential next leader holds talks in Türkiye

ANKARA

Hendrik Wüst, the premier of Germany’s most populous state and the country’s potential next leader, has begun his three-day visit to Türkiye on Sept. 28. (AA Photo)

Hendrik Wüst, the premier of Germany’s most populous state and the country’s potential next leader, has called for a “new chapter” in ties with Türkiye as he began a three-day visit to the country on Sept. 28.

Wüst, the conservative premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara with a large delegation that included senior business representatives.

He was received by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shortly after landing.

The visit comes as Germany and Türkiye mark the 65th anniversary of the 1961 labor recruitment agreement that brought Turkish “guest workers” to West Germany.

Around 3 million people of Turkish origin currently live in Germany, according to the country’s Federal Statistical Office, with slightly more than half holding German citizenship.

Wüst highlighted the strong links between Türkiye and North Rhine-Westphalia, noting that roughly one-third of Germany’s population of Turkish origin lives in the state.

“They are naturally part of our state,” Wüst said, becoming the first premier of North Rhine-Westphalia to make an official visit to Türkiye.

The 51-year-old politician has repeatedly rejected speculation that he could seek to replace Chancellor Friedrich Merz, whose government has come under pressure.

“I want to remain premier of North Rhine-Westphalia,” Wüst told German broadcaster ZDF before departing for Türkiye, adding that his priority was to help “get the federal government firing on all cylinders again.”

During his first day in Ankara, Wüst was scheduled to visit a Henkel facility belonging to the Düsseldorf-based company before paying his respects at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Türkiye.

He was also due to meet Turkish business representatives.

On Sept. 29, Wüst is expected to hold political meetings in Ankara before traveling to Istanbul.

His Istanbul program includes a business conference and a ceremony honoring former Germany football captain İlkay Gündoğan with an award recognizing tolerance and intercultural reconciliation.

Speaking ahead of the trip, Wüst said he wanted to concentrate on areas where Germany and Türkiye could deepen cooperation, arguing that difficult issues could be addressed more effectively through a close partnership.

“No [German] region is as closely connected to Türkiye, socially and economically, as North Rhine-Westphalia,” he said.