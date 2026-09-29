Syria begins work on Qamishli-Nusaybin border crossing with Türkiye

Syria begins work on Qamishli-Nusaybin border crossing with Türkiye

DAMASCUS
Syria begins work on Qamishli-Nusaybin border crossing with Türkiye

The Syrian administration has announced that work has begun on the construction of the Qamishli-Nusaybin border crossing, which was closed in 2012 and is planned to become the seventh border crossing between Türkiye and Syria.

Mazin Alloush, director of international relations and cooperation at Syria’s General Directorate of Border Crossings and Customs, told Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency that excavation, grading and technical preparations began at the Qamishli-Nusaybin crossing as part of efforts to upgrade the infrastructure of the country’s border crossings.

Alloush said the work was part of a comprehensive plan to renovate and develop the crossing’s infrastructure, adding that the project would be implemented in stages in line with technical and operational programs.

“We are officially launching the construction and outfitting of this vital border crossing linking Syria and Türkiye. The crossing will become the seventh border crossing between the two countries,” Alloush said.

He said the initial phase would focus on arranging cargo areas designated for imports and exports, as well as sections allocated for transit transport.

The project will also include the construction of a border-crossing administration building, passenger halls, customs facilities and staff housing, Alloush said.

He added that the basic infrastructure required to operate the crossing would be established across an area of approximately 558,000 square meters.

Alloush emphasized that the Qamishli-Nusaybin crossing would be an important project for increasing trade volumes, supporting the economy, developing transit transportation through Syria and easing congestion at existing border crossings.

The crossing would also reduce travel distances and crossing times for citizens and transport operators, he said.

The Qamishli-Nusaybin border crossing was closed in 2012 following the outbreak of the civil war in Syria.

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