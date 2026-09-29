Main opposition calls for transparency in fund crisis probe

Main opposition calls for transparency in fund crisis probe

ANKARA
Main opposition calls for transparency in fund crisis probe

The main opposition New Party (NP) has called on the government to deepen the probe into the fund crisis with greater transparency, and to expose those who have obtained unlawful gains from the Ponzi scheme.

“President [Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan has said that they will have no tolerance against those who unlawfully obtained profit from the funds. He also said transparency will prevail. So, if you are favor of transparency, you should better unveil those who have made fortunes from this,” New Party Spokesman Zeynel Emre told reporters on September 29.

His statements followed a meeting at the NP under the leadership of Chairman Özgür Özel.

Emre recalled that the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) deputy leader Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya had to resign from her position at the party after she was exposed.

“The government has the control of all institutions directly linked with the Ponzi scheme. The AKP people know more than we know. We call on them to report them before we do,” Emre said, adding they will disclose those who are involved in the fund crisis when they have sufficient evidence.

He noted that those linked to the scheme include current and former ministers, as well as deputy ministers, noting that some were involved through intermediaries rather than directly.

Emre stressed that the New Party is calling for a thorough investigation into the assets of senior bureaucrats who have worked in related financial institutions over the past five years. He also said a new initiative should commence for the return of the money that has been transferred abroad by those who are linked to the fund crisis.

AKP rejects Özel’s claims

In the meantime, AKP spokesperson Ömer Çelik responded to some criticisms voiced by New Party Chairman Özel who called Erdoğan to resign if he was aware of the fraud.

“His statements against our President and Chairman consist entirely of political ignorance and political slander,” Çelik said.

The principle of our President and our party has been clear from the very beginning: whoever abuses their authority, violates the law and infringes upon the rights of the nation—regardless of their office, position or identity—will be held accountable,” he said.

yeni parti,

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