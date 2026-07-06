Cappadocia showcases equestrian heritage at annual horse festival

Cappadocia showcases equestrian heritage at annual horse festival

NEVŞEHİR
Cappadocia showcases equestrian heritage at annual horse festival

 

The second annual Cappadocia Horse Festival on July 4 kicked off with vibrant celebrations set against the backdrop of the region’s world-famous fairy chimneys and natural wonders in the central province of Nevşehir.

Bringing together riders, breeders and tourists from across the globe, the event showcases equestrian arts, historical sports and cultural heritage.

The festival holds a special geographical and cultural significance. Historically, the name Cappadocia translates to the “Land of Beautiful Horses” in Old Persian. This ancient connection has taken on a modern global appeal this year, aligning perfectly with the Chinese Zodiac’s “Year of the Horse.”

Capitalizing on this alignment and the newly introduced visa exemption for citizens of the People’s Republic of China, local authorities organized special “Year of the Horse” events.

Organized under the auspices of the Nevşehir Governor’s Office in cooperation with the Göreme Municipality and the Cappadocia Equestrian Culture Association, the festival opened with a magnificent equestrian cortege that started in Göreme Square.

The festivities began with a magnificent equestrian cortege that started in Göreme Square and moved toward the festival grounds, drawing intense interest from both local and foreign tourists.

Visitors were treated to spectacular demonstrations of dressage, show riding and a special performance by the Mounted Gendarmerie from the Nevşehir Gendarmerie Horse and Dog Training Center Command.

“This festival is of great importance for keeping our deep-rooted equestrian culture alive and passing it on to future generations. It will strengthen our region’s tourism potential and promote Cappadocia’s cultural riches,” Nevşehir Governor Hüseyin Kök said during his speech at the event.

Participants and visitors expressed immense pride in the event’s cultural mission.

“We are here to serve a purpose to honor and revive Turkish traditions. As Turkish women living here, our goal is to pass these customs down to the next generation,” said Elif Gönüler, a local participant.

Traditional Archer Sıla Adıgüzel expressed her excitement about introducing traditional Turkish archery to a wider audience and young rider Mehmet Özcan encouraged all children to discover a love for horses.

The international appeal of the event was highlighted by Zeynep Mardan, a visitor from Kyrgyzstan, who shared her lifelong passion for riding and her joy at being part of such an organization.

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