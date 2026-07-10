Türkiye nears 12-month oil pipeline deal with Iraq: Energy minister

Türkiye nears 12-month oil pipeline deal with Iraq: Energy minister

BAGHDAD/ISTANBUL  
Türkiye nears 12-month oil pipeline deal with Iraq: Energy minister

 

Türkiye is on the verge of signing a 12-month deal within the coming days to keep oil flowing uninterrupted through the Iraq-Türkiye Crude Oil Pipeline, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced on July 9.

Oil flow through the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline to the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan will continue without disruption, said Alparslan Bayraktar, who is in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

According to a presidential decree published in Türkiye’s Official Gazette last year, the Türkiye-Iraq Crude Oil Pipeline Agreement, in effect since 1973, will expire on July 27, 2026.

Earlier, Bayraktar met with Iraqi Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair in Baghdad to discuss energy cooperation between the two countries.

In a post on Türkiye’s NSosyal platform, Bayraktar said he held “a productive meeting” with Khudair, during which the two sides reviewed potential areas of cooperation in oil and natural gas, particularly regarding the Iraq-Türkiye Crude Oil Pipeline.

Bayraktar said making the most effective use of existing infrastructure and supporting it with new connections formed the basis of Türkiye and Iraq’s shared vision for energy.

“In line with this vision, we are continuing our efforts to transform the Development Road Project not only into a trade and transport corridor, but also into a regional energy route,” he said.

Bayraktar added that Türkiye attaches importance to moving forward in close coordination and cooperation with Iraq’s newly formed government.

“We believe the concrete steps to be taken within this framework will carry the partnership between the two countries to a higher level,” he said.

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