Restored Macedonian Tower reopens to visitors

EDİRNE

The Macedonian Tower, also known as the Old Macedonian Clock Tower, has reopened to visitors after an extensive restoration carried out by Culture and Tourism Ministry.



The landmark, one of Edirne’s best-known historical monuments, has become a new attraction for both domestic and international tourists following restoration, archaeological landscaping and exhibition works.



Visitors ascend to the top of the tower by elevator before walking down a staircase lined with exhibits tracing Edirne’s historical development from the Thracian civilization through the Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman eras to the foundation of the Republic.



An observation terrace at the top offers panoramic views of the city, allowing visitors to overlook Edirne’s historic skyline.



Archaeological excavations behind the tower also revealed significant remains from different periods of the city’s history. Discoveries include the annexes of a chapel dating to the 10th century, a Byzantine-era ceramic kiln, an Ottoman icehouse built in 1908, sections of the Ottoman infrastructure system and the foundations of residential buildings from the late Ottoman period.



Built by the Roman Emperor Hadrian between 117 and 138 A.D., the Macedonian Tower is the only surviving tower from Edirne’s ancient city walls.



In 1867, Edirne Governor Hacı İzzet Pasha added wooden upper stories and installed a clock, after which the structure served for many years as the city’s clock tower. It was also used as a fire watchtower before suffering severe damage in the 1953 earthquake, which destroyed its upper section.



The tower underwent partial restoration in the 1990s, while archaeological excavations were conducted around the site in 2002 and 2003. Following the completion of its latest restoration and museum exhibition works, it has once again opened its doors to visitors, adding another cultural landmark to Edirne’s tourism offerings.