Chanel brings dark fairy tale to life in Blazy’s second couture show

Chanel brings dark fairy tale to life in Blazy’s second couture show

PARIS
Chanel brings dark fairy tale to life in Blazy’s second couture show

Chanel transformed Paris’ Grand Palais into an enchanted garden for Matthieu Blazy’s second haute couture collection, blending fairy-tale imagery with the house’s signature elegance.


Blazy, who joined Chanel after Bottega Veneta, said the collection was inspired by a leather-bound book of fairy tales he found in founder Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel’s former apartment. He compared Chanel’s rise from a convent orphanage to the top of the fashion world to Jack and the Beanstalk, turning that story into the collection’s central theme.

The opening look featured a sheer suit embroidered with tiny beanstalk motifs, while dresses were adorned with climbing vines, blossoms and butterflies. Sculptural heels and whimsical handbags referenced classic fairy tales, including Goldilocks, Puss in Boots and The Ugly Duckling, without making the inspirations explicit.

Blazy also emphasized couture craftsmanship through hidden details, including painted jacket linings, silk interiors embroidered with handwritten-style to-do lists and deliberately frayed edges inspired by Coco Chanel’s habit of altering garments during fittings.

Despite the fantastical setting, the collection focused on wearable silhouettes, from sharply tailored coats to minimalist eveningwear. “Haute Couture at Chanel is not just a fairy tale; in essence it is for women, their realities and their adventures of the everyday,” Blazy said.

The runway featured models of different generations, while the finale replaced the traditional bridal look with a simple black off-the-shoulder dress, a subtle nod to the fact that Chanel herself never married.

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