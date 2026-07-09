Glass terrace boosts tourism in Ihlara Valley

Glass terrace boosts tourism in Ihlara Valley

AKSARAY
Glass terrace boosts tourism in Ihlara Valley

The Ihlara Glass Terrace, an observation deck overlooking the dramatic landscape of Ihlara Valley in the Central Anatolian province of Aksaray, has drawn strong interest from both domestic and international tourists during the first half of 2026, welcoming a total of 202,000 visitors.


According to data released by Aksaray Municipality, the site hosted 72,000 foreign visitors from 30 countries and 130,000 domestic tourists between January and June, making a significant contribution to the province’s growing tourism industry.

Among international visitors, the largest numbers came from Japan, China, South Korea, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, Greece, India, Russia and Ukraine.

Aksaray Mayor Evren Dinçer said the glass terrace has become one of the city’s flagship tourism investments, strengthening the province’s tourism profile.

“We are delighted to have welcomed 72,000 international visitors from 30 different countries during the first six months of 2026. In addition, 130,000 domestic visitors had the opportunity to enjoy the unique scenery of Ihlara Valley from the glass terrace,” Dinçer said.

“Reaching a total of 202,000 visitors shows that Aksaray is becoming a stronger tourism destination with each passing year,” he added.

Dinçer noted that the facility offers visitors a range of amenities, including observation platforms, rest areas, photography points, walking paths, a café, parking facilities and other social spaces designed to improve the visitor experience.

“We have considered every detail to ensure our guests can enjoy the natural beauty of Ihlara Valley in a safe and comfortable environment,” he said.

The mayor added that increasing visitor numbers demonstrate that the city’s tourism investments are beginning to deliver results.

“The strong interest shown by international tourists is especially encouraging. This activity makes a significant contribution to the local economy, businesses and the tourism sector. We will continue working to introduce Aksaray’s historical and natural treasures to wider audiences,” he said.

“Everyone who comes here experiences the magnificent scenery of Ihlara Valley from a different perspective and leaves with unforgettable memories. We invite both domestic and international visitors to come to Aksaray and discover this unique destination for themselves.”

Dinçer also said the municipality expects the glass terrace to continue attracting large numbers of visitors during the second half of the year.

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