Bosphorus Open Air Metal Fest to return to Istanbul in September

The Bosphorus Open Air Metal Fest will return to Istanbul on Sept. 19-20, bringing together an international lineup of metal bands for its fifth edition.
Organized by the BOSSEV Association in collaboration with Bosphorus Productions, the two-day festival will take place at Maximum UNIQ Open Air.
This year’s lineup features Norwegian bands Satyricon and Kampfar, U.S. acts I Am Morbid and Terrorizer,
Canada’s Kataklysm, Portugal’s Moonspell, Germany’s Rage and Tankard, Brazil’s Sarcofago, Sweden’s Eleine, Czech bands Fleshless, Cutterred Flesh and Nahum, Hungary’s Atrox Trauma, New Zealand’s 3000AD and Turkish groups Moribund Oblivion, Khepra and Yaşru.
Held annually since 2021, the event is set to be the only metal music festival taking place in Türkiye this year.
Organizers say the festival aims to strengthen Istanbul’s position on the international metal music scene while bringing together artists from around the world with audiences in Türkiye.
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