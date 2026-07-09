Duran says Türkiye plays key role in NATO’s new vision

ANKARA

Türkiye’s hosting of the 36th NATO Summit in Ankara has reflected the country’s strategic position and growing international role, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said on July 8.

In a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Duran said Türkiye’s foreign policy under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had moved beyond being a regional actor and become one of the influential forces in the global system.

He said the Ankara summit marked a “historic process” as NATO discusses a new vision that will shape the parameters of the global security architecture.

Duran said the “NATO 3.0” vision, which aims to increase Europe’s weight in defense, places Türkiye at the center of this transformation.

“Türkiye plays a game-changing role with its intellectual and military capacity,” he said.

Duran said Türkiye was strengthening its defense industry while also acting as “the voice of the global conscience” through its calls for calm in Gaza and Lebanon.

He called on all actors to assume responsibility in the face of regional tensions.

The will demonstrated in Ankara once again confirmed Türkiye’s decisive position in global diplomacy and its determination to build a just world order, Duran said.

The two-day NATO summit in Ankara brought together leaders from the alliance’s 32 member states and key partners.