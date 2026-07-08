Turkish, Syrian presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

Turkish, Syrian presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

ANKARA
Turkish, Syrian presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Ankara on July 8, with the leaders discussing bilateral relations and regional developments as Türkiye hosted the NATO summit.

The two leaders discussed Türkiye-Syria bilateral relations and regional developments, according to a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

The closed-door meeting at the presidential complex came on the margins of a two-day NATO summit hosted by Türkiye.

The summit in Ankara brought together leaders of the 32-member alliance as well as key partners to discuss Europe's defense capacity, the alliance's defense spending targets, military modernization, and continued support for Ukraine. Sharaa represented Syria as a guest of the summit.

During the meeting, Erdoğan said efforts to strengthen cooperation between Türkiye and Syria would continue to intensify and reaffirmed that Ankara would continue to stand by the Syrian people, the Communications Directorate said.

The Turkish president also stressed that keeping Syria out of the conflicts affecting the region is "vital" for rebuilding the country, according to the statement.

The two-day NATO summit in Ankara brought together leaders from the alliance’s 32 member states and partner countries, with defense spending, Ukraine and regional security among the main issues on the agenda.

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