Pink Martini: ‘Every visit to Istanbul feels like coming home’

ISTANBUL

With a career spanning more than 30 years and a catalog that includes gold- and platinum-selling albums such as Sympathique, Hang On Little Tomato, Hey Eugene! and Je Dis Oui, Pink Martini has become one of the world’s most recognizable crossover ensembles. Blending jazz, classical music, Latin rhythms, French chanson and songs from around the globe, the Portland-based group has also earned a devoted following in Türkiye, where audiences have embraced its multilingual performances and interpretations of Turkish classics including Üsküdar’a Gider İken and Aşkım Bahardı.



Before returning to Istanbul for a July 22 performance with Pasion Turca at Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theater, vocalist Storm Large spoke to Hürriyet Daily News about the band’s enduring bond with Turkish audiences, the healing power of music and the secret behind Pink Martini’s remarkable longevity.

The world has become increasingly turbulent.

Is it difficult to maintain Pink Martini’s joyful spirit?



It can be challenging because the world often feels chaotic. But that is exactly why music has become even more important. People arrive at our concerts carrying stress, sadness and uncertainty. If we can help them forget those burdens for a couple of hours and remind them that beauty, love and community still exist, then we’ve done something meaningful.



Pink Martini has a unique relationship with Türkiye. What comes to mind when you think of Istanbul?



A: The first word is warmth. Istanbul offers a special atmosphere unlike anywhere else. The audiences are passionate, emotional and completely engaged. During a quiet ballad you could hear a pin drop, and moments later thousands of people are singing and dancing together. Every time we come to Istanbul, it feels less like visiting another city and more like returning to old friends.



What should audiences expect from the July 22 concert?



There will be romance, nostalgia, elegance, heartbreak, humor and plenty of dancing. A Pink Martini show feels like a cocktail party in Paris, a punk concert in Portland and an old Hollywood film all at once. Harbiye’s unique atmosphere makes every performance memorable because the audience becomes part of the show itself.



Pink Martini has successfully mixed jazz, chanson, boleros and world music for decades. Why has that music remained timeless?



Love, longing, hope, nostalgia and heartbreak are universal. People felt them a century ago and they’ll feel them a century from now. When a song reaches the heart, time simply doesn’t matter.



You recently recorded “Bella Ciao.” What drew the band to the song?



We initially performed the famous Italian resistance anthem at a private event but quickly realized its emotional impact. Bella Ciao has become much more than a historical song. Today it’s about freedom, dignity, solidarity and hope. Throughout history, music has helped people find strength during difficult times and singing together reminds people they are not alone.



Pink Martini has always celebrated cultural diversity. Can music bridge cultural differences?



Absolutely. Music remains one of the few forces capable of connecting people beyond politics, borders and language. We’ve never wanted to erase differences. Instead, we celebrate them. Singing in many languages is our way of saying every culture and every story matters. We believe curiosity is stronger than fear.



Turkish audiences especially enjoy your versions of “Üsküdar” and “Aşkım Bahardı.” What attracts you to Turkish music?



Turkish classical music has incredible emotional richness. The melodies, poetry and deep sense of longing speak to us. Whenever we perform music from another culture, we first try to understand its history and emotional meaning. Only then do we bring our own interpretation. It always comes from admiration and respect.



Keeping a 15-piece orchestra on tour must be complicated.



It’s like traveling with a circus carrying passports. There are flights, instruments, hotels, visas, schedules, food allergies and time zones. Something is always happening. But once we step on stage, all of that disappears. That’s where the magic begins.



China Forbes is currently taking a break from touring. How do you approach taking the lead on stage?



With gratitude and respect. China has been such an important part of Pink Martini’s identity for 30 years. My goal has never been to replace anyone. I simply bring my own personality and energy. Every singer adds a different color to the same painting.



After more than 30 years, what keeps Pink Martini moving forward?



Curiosity. We’re still excited about discovering forgotten songs, meeting new audiences and hearing thousands of people sing together. As long as there are stories to tell, songs to discover and people willing to listen, Pink Martini will keep going.