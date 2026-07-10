May current account deficit seen at $1.13 billion

May current account deficit seen at $1.13 billion

ISTANBUL  
May current account deficit seen at $1.13 billion

 

Türkiye’s current account balance is projected to slide into a $1.13 billion deficit for May, according to an AA Finans survey of economists.

The Turkish Central Bank is scheduled to release the May data on July 13.

According to the survey, estimates for the month’s deficit ranged between $280 million and $1.5 billion.

The economists also projected that the current account deficit will reach $52.26 billion for the full year. Year-end forecasts among survey participants ranged from $45 billion to $62.8 billion.

Türkiye’s current account balance posted a deficit of $5.695 billion in April, while the 12-month rolling current account deficit stood at $37 billion.

The AA Finans Expectations Survey was conducted with the participation of 12 economists.

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