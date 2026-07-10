Turkish automotive industry targets $43 billion in exports this year

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s automotive industry is targeting $43 billion in exports this year after increasing overseas sales by 4.3 percent year-on-year to $20.8 billion in the first half, Uludag Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association (OİB) Chairman Kemal Yazıcı has said.

Speaking at the “Champions of Exports Awards Ceremony” organized by the OİB, attended by Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Yazıcı said the sector would “most likely” achieve its $43 billion export target in 2026 and could even surpass it.

Yazıcı said the Turkish automotive industry has become one of Europe’s leading production hubs.

“Our sector provides employment to more than 550,000 people, including 250,000 directly employed. With 14 main industry companies, thousands of suppliers and more than 3,000 active exporters, we contribute to the national economy,” he added.

He noted that the automotive industry maintained its position as Türkiye’s top exporting sector in 2025, generating $41.5 billion in exports and accounting for 15.2 percent of the country’s total exports.

He stressed that 72.5 percent of automotive exports were shipped to European Union countries, while 12.2 percent went to other European countries outside the bloc, bringing the share of the European market to about 85 percent of the sector’s total exports.

Yazici also highlighted potential risks stemming from a European Union legislative proposal known as the “Made in EU” initiative, which is aimed at protecting European industry against Chinese competition.

He said Türkiye was largely left outside the scope of the proposal and added that exporters, industry associations and public institutions were continuing to coordinate efforts in response to the plan.

Speaking at the event, Bolat highlighted the automotive industry’s leadership in export and global production rankings.

Bolat said Türkiye’s automotive industry has maintained its position as the country’s leading export sector for the past 19 years, adding that the sector ranks as Europe’s fifth-largest automotive industry.

He said Türkiye has become the world’s 13th-largest automotive production hub and the fifth-largest in Europe.

“The automotive sector accounted for more than 15 percent of Türkiye’s $273 billion exports last year,” Bolat said.

The minister noted that Türkiye is among the world’s leading producers in the bus and light commercial vehicle segments.

According to 2025 production figures, Türkiye ranks first in Europe and ninth globally in light commercial vehicle production, he said.

In bus manufacturing, Türkiye is the world’s fourth-largest producer, Bolat added.

“These are truly significant achievements,” he said.

Bolat also said Türkiye is Europe’s fifth-largest and the world’s 13th-largest passenger car production hub.

At the ceremony, Ford Otomotiv, the sector’s top exporter in 2025, was recognized alongside 133 companies that received platinum, gold, silver and bronze awards for their export performance.