New Zealand, India strike 'milestone' strategic partnership

AUCKLAND

New Zealand and India announced on July 11 a "strategic partnership" encompassing defence and security, during a landmark visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon feted his guest with an indigenous Maori welcome and guard of honour, seeking to expand relations after signing a free-trade pact in April that he has touted as an economic boon.

Modi's visit, at the tail end of a July 6-11 tour that has also taken him to Indonesia and Australia, came in the aftermath of China's test-fire of a ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean on Monday, stirring unease in the region.

It was the first visit to New Zealand by an Indian prime minister in 40 years, a sign of Delhi's deeper engagement at a time of strengthened Chinese diplomatic and military presence in the Pacific.

Modi described the creation of the strategic partnership as a "milestone" that would inspire greater energy and confidence, as he was hosted by the New Zealand leader at Government House in Auckland.

"Our firm belief in democratic values makes us natural partners," he said.

The pact covers tighter defence cooperation, including with naval exercises, as well as stronger ties in trade, diplomacy, culture, sport and science, the two countries said in a joint statement.

Their nations have a shared interest in a "free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific", they said.

The two countries "quickly canvassed" the Chinese missile test, Luxon told reporters in a briefing after the talks.

He skirted a question about whether closer New Zealand-India ties would curb Beijing's ambitions in the region.

"We are a small trading nation. We are a maritime nation. We need to have as many relationships as we possibly can with partners around the world that are like-minded, and some of those are around defence, and some of those around trade, some around both."

New Zealand supported a growing "multi-lattice" of arrangements in defence and trade emerging between countries in the region, he said, adding: "That's how we drive prosperity through security."

The star event for the Indian leader's visit is expected to be his appearance before an estimated 10,000 or more supporters from the country's 300,000-strong Indian diaspora at a community event in Auckland's Spark Arena.

Two days earlier, a similar event in Melbourne, Australia, attracted nearly 30,000 adoring Modi fans.

Luxon, who faces New Zealand general elections in November, has been promoting the jobs and economic benefits of the free trade deal with India, which is awaiting parliamentary approval.

But the trade agreement has faced a pushback from some quarters in New Zealand, in particular over its provisions for easier immigration and visa access to Indian students and workers.

Lawmakers in the populist New Zealand First party, part of Luxon's governing coalition, railed against parts of the agreement.

"I don't care how much criticism we get, I am just never going to agree with a butter chicken tsunami coming to New Zealand," government minister Shane Jones told a local radio show.

An Indian community leader accused Jones of "outright racism".

A prominent evangelical preacher went further when he heard Indian leader Modi would soon be arriving on New Zealand's shores.

- 'Winning partnership' -

Self-proclaimed "apostle" Brian Tamaki accused Modi of vilifying Christians in India -- and suggested New Zealanders should retaliate in kind.

"Let's purge New Zealand of Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims," Tamaki said on Instagram.

"While we're at it, if they're burning churches down, why don't we burn mosques and their temples down? Tit for tat," he said, in comments condemned by New Zealand's race relations commissioner as "utterly appalling".

Luxon has been steadfast in promoting Modi's visit, citing his position as leader of a major economy with the world's largest population.

"That's just a huge opportunity for New Zealand to get in on the ground floor of what will be a very exciting next 50 years of growth in India," he said.