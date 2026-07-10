Greek police arrest three after blast kills woman

Greek police arrest three after blast kills woman

THESSALONIKI
Greek police arrest three after blast kills woman

Police officers search an apartment in Thessaloniki on July 10, 2026.(AFP)


Police in Greece on July 10 said they had arrested three people in connection to attacks this month that targeted ruling party politicians, killing a woman in a car explosion.

"Three individuals have been arrested" by anti-terror police in Thessaloniki and the island of Crete, the police said in a statement.

The July 1 attacks at dawn in Thessaloniki targeted the homes and vehicles of three politicians from Greece's ruling New Democracy party with homemade gas canister explosives.

The mother of former party candidate Afroditi Nestora died from injuries caused by an explosion, apparently whilst trying to put out the fire.

The attack also injured Nestora, her father and two other people.

Four vehicles in the garage of Nestora's home were burnt, police said.

Greek media identified the other two targets as the party's local executive committee chairman Zisis Ioakimovic and former MP Savvas Anastasiades.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the New Democracy leader, expressed "outrage and anger" at what he termed a "cowardly, terrorist and murderous attack."

Leftist and anarchist groups often use improvised explosives to target political figures, banks and companies in Greece, causing damage but rarely any casualties.

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