Russia in talks with Türkiye over future of S-400s, Kremlin says

MOSCOW

The Kremlin confirmed on July 10 that Moscow is in talks with Ankara following reports that Türkiye might transfer its Russian-made S-400 missile systems to a third country to resolve its F-35 dispute with Washington.

Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as describing the issue as “extremely sensitive” after Türkiye’s daily Hürriyet reported that Ankara could announce the resale of its S-400 systems to an unnamed Gulf country as early as July 10.

Asked whether Türkiye sought Moscow’s approval for such a move, Peskov said Russia and Türkiye were discussing the matter.

“I can say one thing here: This is an extremely sensitive issue. However, we have been in contact with the Turkish side on this matter, and we will continue to maintain contact with them on this issue,” he said.

The S-400 issue has remained the biggest obstacle to restoring full defense cooperation between the United States and Türkiye.

Since Ankara took delivery of the Russian missile defense system in 2019, Washington has argued that its coexistence with NATO platforms, particularly the F-35 stealth fighter, poses unacceptable security risks.

The U.S. imposed sanctions on Türkiye under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) in 2020 and removed the country from the multinational F-35 fighter jet program, despite Ankara having paid for six aircraft and participating in the program’s production chain.

As both sides seek to repair bilateral defense ties, Ankara and Washington have been exploring potential formulas to overcome the S-400 impasse.

A major breakthrough appeared to emerge on July 7, when U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Washington will lift CAATSA sanctions on Türkiye during a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ahead of the NATO leaders’ summit in Ankara.

Speaking alongside Erdoğan, Trump also signaled that a decision on Türkiye’s possible return to the F-35 program was approaching.

“We will make a decision on the F-35 issue. Our relationship is very good right now,” Trump said.

If the S-400 systems are transferred to a third country, Trump could formally notify Congress that the circumstances underpinning the CAATSA sanctions have changed, potentially clearing the way for Türkiye to receive the six F-35 fighter jets it purchased before its removal from the program and reopening the door to broader defense cooperation.